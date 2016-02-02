Baseball experience ignited Shaq Thompson's growth

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson is one of the most uniquely athletic players in the Super Bowl. And while that gift earned him a first-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft, it also forced him to grow up faster than he'd ever hoped. Thompson was born into a football family -- one of his brothers, Syd'Quan Thompson, was drafted in the seventh round by the Broncos in 2010 and stayed with the team for two years -- and despite his secondary relationship to baseball, he was drafted in the 18th round of the 2012 MLB amateur draft. Thompson admitted that it was essentially for his defense; he struggled to hit.