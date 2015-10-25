Barring player mutiny, Gus Bradley's job is safe

Lately, London has been the place where struggling coaches go to get fired.
Last season the Oakland Raiders fired Dennis Allen after a loss across the pond. This season, the Miami Dolphins clipped Joe Philbin after a lackluster game in London.
With the Jacksonville Jaguars struggling to take the next step, starting a disappointing 1-5, it's fair to wonder if Gus Bradley could face a similar fate. Bradley entered Sunday just 8-30 as a head coach.
However, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's GameDay Morning Sunday that not only is Bradley safe this season, but likely next year as well.
"I'm told by sources informed of the Jaguars' thinking that Gus Bradley is safe, not just this season, but, barring a 1-15 type collapse that would feature a player mutiny -- essentially like the Dolphins had -- Gus Bradley will be safe for next season as well," Rapoport said. "The reason why: no one with the Jaguars thought this would be just a three-year rebuilding process.
"Bradley may have taken over the worst roster in the NFL, so they are going to exhibit patience with him and with their regime. They fixed the offense this year, expect them to focus on the defense next year."
Rapoport's report meshes with owner Shad Khan telling Around The NFL's Conor Orr this week that the team plans to be patient with the coaching staff. It's a young Jacksonville team, with almost 90 percent of its players 24 and under, so being patient and letting them grow without yo-yoing a coaching staff and forcing them to learn a new system every other year is prudent.
Still, in a weak AFC South, we haven't seen the improvement expected the past two years after general manager Dave Caldwell added talent. The offense under Blake Bortles has potential to be entertaining. The defense -- Bradley's forte -- must improve in the next 14 months, or that patience in Jacksonville might wear thin.