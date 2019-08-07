Barfield's Top-200 Fantasy Football Rankings

Strict top-to-bottom 200 overall lists aren't the best way to contextualize the fantasy football landscape. Every league is different. Every team is different. Every draft is different. This is a disclaimer that these ranks are far from the be-all and end-all, and you should be doing far more fantasy research than just blindly following my list. I wrote detailed team previews with outlooks on every player, Marcas Grant has been diving deep on players that you're too high and too low on, and I have a Tiers cheat sheet that you can download to give my ranks a little more context.
As a reminder, NFL Fantasy has switched to PPR (one point per reception) as our default scoring system this year. If you're new to PPR, I wrote a primer on how these critical changes should impact your team-building process.
Below are my top-200 QBs, RBs, WRs, and TEs for 2019. I also ranked the top-15 D/ST and kicker options at the bottom of the page. I'll update this article once or twice per week until the beginning of the season, so make sure you bookmark or save this page!
Top-200
- Saquon Barkley -- RB1
- Alvin Kamara -- RB2
- Christian McCaffrey -- RB3
- Ezekiel Elliott -- RB4
- David Johnson -- RB5
- DeAndre Hopkins -- WR1
- Davante Adams -- WR2
- Odell Beckham -- WR3
- Tyreek Hill -- WR4
- Michael Thomas -- WR5
- Julio Jones -- WR6
- Travis Kelce -- TE1
- James Conner -- RB6
- Le'Veon Bell -- RB7
- JuJu Smith-Schuster -- WR7
- Nick Chubb -- RB8
- Mike Evans -- WR8
- Joe Mixon -- RB9
- Dalvin Cook -- RB10
- Keenan Allen -- WR9
- Todd Gurley -- RB11
- Kerryon Johnson -- RB12
- Devonta Freeman -- RB13
- Leonard Fournette -- RB14
- Adam Thielen -- WR10
- Amari Cooper -- WR11
- Aaron Jones -- RB15
- Julian Edelman -- WR12
- Stefon Diggs -- WR13
- Antonio Brown -- WR14
- George Kittle -- TE2
- Brandin Cooks -- WR15
- Mark Ingram -- RB16
- Chris Carson -- RB17
- Zach Ertz -- TE3
- Robert Woods -- WR16
- Tyler Lockett -- WR17
- Chris Godwin -- WR18
- Josh Jacobs -- RB18
- T.Y. Hilton -- WR19
- Marlon Mack -- RB19
- Kenny Golladay -- WR20
- David Montgomery -- RB20
- Derrick Henry -- RB21
- Duke Johnson -- RB22
- Patrick Mahomes -- QB1
- James White -- RB23
- O.J. Howard -- TE4
- Evan Engram -- TE5
- Hunter Henry -- TE6
- Sony Michel -- RB24
- D.J. Moore -- WR21
- Cooper Kupp -- WR22
- Mike Williams -- WR23
- Calvin Ridley -- WR24
- Deshaun Watson -- QB2
- Tyler Boyd -- WR25
- Melvin Gordon -- RB25
- Tevin Coleman -- RB26
- Damien Williams -- RB27
- Alshon Jeffery -- WR26
- Robby Anderson -- WR27
- Allen Robinson -- WR28
- Phillip Lindsay -- RB28
- A.J. Green -- WR29
- Miles Sanders -- RB29
- Austin Ekeler -- RB30
- Jarvis Landry -- WR30
- Josh Gordon -- WR31
- Marvin Jones -- WR32
- Vance McDonald -- TE7
- Christian Kirk -- WR33
- Curtis Samuel -- WR34
- Kenyan Drake -- RB31
- LeSean McCoy -- RB32
- Will Fuller -- WR35
- Derrius Guice -- RB33
- Jared Cook -- TE8
- Sammy Watkins -- WR36
- Dede Westbrook -- WR37
- Tarik Cohen -- RB34
- Rashaad Penny -- RB35
- Latavius Murray -- RB36
- Royce Freeman -- RB37
- Aaron Rodgers -- QB3
- Sterling Shepard -- WR38
- Geronimo Allison -- WR39
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling -- WR40
- Baker Mayfield -- QB4
- Matt Ryan -- QB5
- Cam Newton -- QB6
- Carson Wentz -- QB7
- Dante Pettis -- WR41
- Devin Singletary -- RB38
- Peyton Barber -- RB39
- Matt Breida -- RB40
- Darrell Henderson -- RB41
- Corey Davis -- WR42
- DeSean Jackson -- WR43
- Russell Wilson -- QB8
- Jared Goff -- QB9
- Larry Fitzgerald -- WR44
- Donte Moncrief -- WR45
- Anthony Miller -- WR46
- John Brown -- WR47
- Dak Prescott -- QB10
- Drew Brees -- QB11
- Lamar Jackson -- QB12
- Kalen Ballage -- RB42
- David Njoku -- TE9
- Tyrell Williams -- WR48
- Kyler Murray -- QB13
- Jordan Howard -- RB43
- Tony Pollard -- RB44
- Justin Jackson -- RB45
- Dion Lewis -- RB46
- Courtland Sutton -- WR49
- Michael Gallup -- WR50
- Justice Hill -- RRB47
- James Washington -- WR51
- Jamison Crowder -- WR52
- Emmanuel Sanders -- WR53
- Jameis Winston -- QB14
- Delanie Walker -- TE10
- Jordan Reed -- TE11
- Mark Andrews -- TE12
- Jaylen Samuels -- RB48
- Philip Rivers -- QB15
- Damien Harris -- RB49
- Eric Ebron -- TE13
- Alexander Mattison -- RB50
- Darwin Thompson -- RB51
- Kirk Cousins -- QB16
- Kyle Rudolph -- TE14
- Ben Roethlisberger -- QB17
- Austin Hooper -- TE15
- Albert Wilson -- WR54
- Golden Tate -- WR55
- Tom Brady -- QB18
- Tre'Quan Smith -- WR56
- Marquise Goodwin -- WR57
- Jimmy Garoppolo -- QB19
- Marquise Brown -- WR58
- Mitchell Trubisky -- QB20
- Josh Allen -- QB21
- Trey Burton -- TE16
- Deebo Samuel -- WR59
- Jack Doyle -- TE17
- Keke Coutee -- WR60
- Kenny Stills -- WR61
- Greg Olsen -- TE18
- Jimmy Graham -- TE19
- Chris Herndon -- TE20
- Ronald Jones -- RB52
- Adrian Peterson -- RB53
- Nyheim Hines -- RB54
- C.J. Anderson -- RB55
- Chase Edmonds -- RB56
- Sam Darnold -- QB22
- DeVante Parker -- WR62
- DaeSean Hamilton -- WR63
- Dallas Goedert -- TE21
- Malcolm Brown -- RB57
- Devin Funchess -- WR64
- Quincy Enunwa -- WR65
- Giovani Bernard -- RB58
- D.K. Metcalf -- WR66
- Ito Smith -- RB59
- Frank Gore -- RB60
- Noah Fant -- TE22
- T.J. Hockenson -- TE23
- Darren Waller -- TE24
- Mohamed Sanu -- WR67
- Derek Carr -- QB23
- Matthew Stafford -- QB24
- Jacoby Brissett -- QB25
- Carlos Hyde -- RB61
- Chris Thompson -- RB62
- Mike Gesicki -- TE25
- Tyler Eifert -- TE26
- Cole Beasley -- WR68
- Trey Quinn -- WR69
- Ryquell Armstead -- RB63
- Andy Dalton -- QB26
- Adam Humphries -- WR70
- Ted Ginn -- WR71
- Kareem Hunt -- RB64
- D.J. Chark -- WR72
- Zay Jones -- WR73
- Jamaal Williams -- RB65
- Jalen Richard -- RB66
- Parris Campbell -- WR74
- Mike Davis -- RB67
- Dare Ogunbowale -- RB68
- A.J. Brown -- WR75
- Andy Isabella -- WR76
- Mecole Hardman -- WR77
- Keesean Johnson -- WR78
- Miles Boykin -- WR79
- Gerald Everett -- TE27
Notable Player Movement Since Last Update
-- Damien Williams DOWN from RB11 (20 overall) to RB27 (60 overall)
-- LeSean McCoy UP from RB47 (128 overall) to RB32 (75 overall)
-- Darwin Thompson DOWN from RB41 (96 overall) to RB51 (132 overall)
-- Devin Singletary UP from RB51 (137 overall) to RB38 (94 overall)
-- Albert Wilson UP from WR66 (171 overall) to WR54 (137 overall)
Top-15 Defenses
Note: My favorite targets have been the Ravens, Bills, and Patriots D/ST. Baltimore is underrated in general this year and their schedule should allow them to have a lot of leads and play aggressively on defense. The Bills and Patriots are usually available in the final round of drafts and both defenses have a slew of easy opening matchups against weak offenses.