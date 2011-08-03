Barber works out for Dolphins in attempt at NFL comeback

Published: Aug 03, 2011 at 02:17 PM

Tiki Barber's NFL comeback isn't quite complete, but he took another step Tuesday when he worked out for the Miami Dolphins, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports and NFL Network reported.

It was Barber's first workout for an NFL team since he announced he was ending his four-year retirement in March. Sources told Glazer that Barber looked good, but the Dolphins weren't ready to commit to the 36-year-old running back.

Miami's backfield already has seen a lot of change this offseason. The team took Kansas State running back Daniel Thomas in the second round of the April draft and acquired Reggie Bush last week in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Ronnie Brownagreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, ending his six-year Dolphins tenure, and free agent Ricky Williams isn't expected to be back in South Florida.

Barber retired following the 2006 season after 10 seasons with the Giants. He subsequently was hired as a correspondent for NBC's "The Today Show" and "Football Night in America."

Barber was drafted by the Giants in the second round (36th overall) in 1997. He has 10,449 rushing yards with 55 touchdowns and 586 receptions for 5,183 yards in his NFL career.

Barber rushed for 1,662 yards -- the second-most in his career -- during his last season and added 465 yards on 58 receptions.

The Giants won Super Bowl XLII without Barber after the 2007 season.

Barber's second career with NBC fizzled, and he didn't help himself with New York fans by criticizing coach Tom Coughlin and former teammate Eli Manning, saying the quarterback lacked some leadership skills.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

