Banged-up Cowboys starters ready to go vs. Packers

Published: Nov 05, 2010 at 08:58 AM

The Dallas Cowboys should have several injured starters ready to go Sunday vs. the Green Bay Packers. Cornerback Terence Newman (ribs), linebacker Bradie James (knee) and tackle Marc Colombo (back) all participated fully in practice Friday after sitting out during the week.

Guard Kyle Kosier, who missed last week's loss to the Jaguars with an ankle injury, participated fully in practice during the week and is listed as probable.

Defensive end Jason Hatcher (groin), guard Montrae Holland (groin) and safety Akwasi Owusu-Ansah (ankle) have been ruled out, while running back Felix Jones is probable with an ankle injury.

The Cowboys also made off-the-field news Friday, as owner Jerry Jones reiterated his support for coach Wade Phillips.

Jones has been asked after nearly every game about the job security of Phillips. He has always expressed support for Phillips and that didn't change Friday, when he was asked again about the coaching situation in Dallas. When Jones was asked by KRLD-FM if Phillips would finish the season as Cowboys coach, he replied, "Yes."

