Around the NFL

Baltimore Ravens swap QBs, add veteran Thad Lewis

Published: Aug 14, 2017 at 02:42 AM

The Ravens made another change at quarterback Monday, though not the one coaches, team officials and ownership discussed heavily over the past few weeks.

Baltimore is swapping West Texas A&M product Dustin Vaughan with journeyman Thad Lewis. Lewis, an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2010, last played with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. Lewis last appeared in an NFL game back in 2013 with the Buffalo Bills.

One of the reasons Baltimore opted not to sign free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick earlier this offseason was because the Ravens did not have a need for anything more than a camp arm. Despite the fact that Kaepernick, according to someone close to him, would have been interested in that opportunity, the Ravens cycled through a group of third and fourth stringers over the last two weeks in Vaughan and David Olson. Now, Lewis joins a group that includes backup Ryan Mallett, Liberty product Josh Woodrum and the injured Joe Flacco (back).

Adding another established veteran to the mix is interesting. Mallett went 9 of 18 for 58 yards in Baltimore's preseason-opening win over the Washington Redskins this week -- a performance that was complimented by head coach John Harbaugh, but not exactly one that quieted Mallett's outside critics. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier that Baltimore would only turn to Kaepernick if the team believed it needed an upgrade over Mallett.

"(Mallett) did some really good things in the ballgame, and some other things we missed a little bit," Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said Monday, per ESPN.com. "It was several people's problems there. And hopefully, we've gotten that straightened out."

When and how will the next saga in Ravens Quarterback Theater turn? Stay tuned ...

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs seventh-round rookie Jaylen Watson's 'surreal' 99-yard pick-six keys Thursday night win

Having trailed all game long, the Chiefs went ahead for good when cornerback Jaylen Watson jumped on a Justin Herbert pass and took it the other way for a 99-yard go-ahead touchdown in a 27-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday.

news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley says Justin Herbert 'OK,' will know more Friday after QB suffered apparent ribs injury

Quarterback Justin Herbert suffered an apparent injury to his abdomen in the late stages of the Chargers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, after being tackled in the backfield and hitting the ground hard.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Chargers on Thursday

It was a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by Chiefs seventh-round rookie Jaylen Watson that stood as the game winner for Kansas City over the Chargers on Thursday night.

news

Week 2 Thursday inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) to play Thursday night vs. Chiefs

Cornerback J.C. Jackson is officially active for tonight's AFC West showdown between the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

news

Seahawks to induct RB Shaun Alexander into Ring of Honor during Week 6 game vs. Cardinals

The only league MVP in Seahawks history will be the 15th member of their Ring of Honor. Shaun Alexander will be honored by the team during their Week 6 game against the Cardinals on Oct. 16 at Lumen Field.

news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams expected to have season-ending surgery on torn quad tendon

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is expected to undergo season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones (illness) to sit out Thursday practice ahead of Steelers game

The Patriots quarterback is sitting out of New England's Thursday practice due to an illness. Jones is dealing with an upset stomach, so the Patriots gave him the day off, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers place T.J. Watt on injured reserve with torn pectoral, expected to miss six weeks

The Steelers placed Watt on injured reserve on Friday, the team announced. The edge rusher is likely out for the next six weeks or so as he rehabs his torn pectoral muscle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky looking for 'killer mindset' on offense after struggling to capitalize on turnovers

The Pittsburgh Steelers came away with a win against the Bengals in Week 1 thanks to a great defensive effort. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky knows that the offense has to develop a "killer mindset" to match in order to keep piling up those wins in future games.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) will be game-time decision for 'TNF' vs. Chiefs

J.C. Jackson's discomfort-alleviating operation cost him the chance to play in Week 1. He might miss out on Week 2, too. Jackson is considered a game-time decision for Thursday night's Chargers-Chiefs showdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE