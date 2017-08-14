Baltimore Ravens swap QBs, add veteran Thad Lewis

One of the reasons Baltimore opted not to sign free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick earlier this offseason was because the Ravens did not have a need for anything more than a camp arm. Despite the fact that Kaepernick, according to someone close to him, would have been interested in that opportunity, the Ravens cycled through a group of third and fourth stringers over the last two weeks in Vaughan and David Olson. Now, Lewis joins a group that includes backup Ryan Mallett, Liberty product Josh Woodrum and the injured Joe Flacco (back).