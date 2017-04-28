Baltimore Ravens stop Tim Williams' slide at No. 78

Baltimore selected the Alabama outside linebacker with the No. 78 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
The landing spot comes as no surprise, as general manager Ozzie Newsome has a well-known affinity for Crimson Tide stars.
Williams was ranked No. 42 on NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the draft's top 50 prospects. Although Williams was widely viewed as a first-round talent, he slipped due to failed drug tests, an arrest for carrying a pistol without a permit last September and had issues with Alabama's defensive schemes at times.
That said, Jeremiah raves about his ideal length, twitch and power as an edge rusher. His spin move is especially impressive.
"Hell of a rusher," one scout told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Wins with get-off and bend and technique. He can get skinny. Not a total liability against the run but lacks size, strength at the point of attack."
In Williams and No. 47 overall pick Tyus Bowser, the Ravens have added a pair of athletic outside linebackers with the potential to replace the departed Elvis Dumervil and the declining Terrell Suggs.