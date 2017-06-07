Around the NFL

Baltimore Ravens release Dennis Pitta after hip injury

Published: Jun 07, 2017 at 06:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Five days after Dennis Pitta suffered the third hip injury of his career, the Baltimore Ravens released the tight end.

The release came with an injury waiver.

Cutting Pitta, who signed a five-year, $32 million contract extension in 2014, saves the Ravens $2.5 million on the salary cap.

Last week during non-contact organized team activities, the 31-year-old tight end suffered his third severe hip injury. The team's official website reported Pitta stretched to make a catch, fell to the ground and couldn't put weight on his leg.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the hip dislocation put Pitta's career in jeopardy, but no long-term decision has been made.

The pass-catching tight end missed 41 games from 2013-2015 due to two previous hip injuries. Despite indications he could retire in 2015, Pitta bounced back last season to play in all 16 games and lead all tight ends in the NFL with 86 receptions. The latest hip injury could wind up ending his career after the remarkable comeback.

A fourth-round pick out of BYU in 2010, Pitta compiled 224 catches for 2,098 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Ravens.

With Pitta gone, the Ravens have veteran Benjamin Watson (coming off an Achilles injury), Crockett Gillmore, Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams and Darren Waller at tight end. Baltimore also signed rookie free agent tight end Barrett Burns, the team announced.

The small, but notable cap space gained by releasing Pitta could be used to add much-needed aid to the receiving corps. The Ravens are hosting veteran free agent Jeremy Maclin, Garafolo reported. Maclin, who visited the Bills the past two days, would provide a boost for a thin Ravens wideout group.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur: David Bakhtiari sitting out of OTAs with goal of returning for training camp

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari remains sidelined as he rehabs from a knee operation. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Tuesday that the team is hopeful Bakhtiari is back on the field for training camp.

news

Bucs signing former Bears DT Akiem Hicks to one-year deal

The Buccaneers are signing former Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Charges against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy dismissed

The Arapahoe County (Colo.) District Attorney's office on Tuesday filed a motion to dismiss second-degree criminal tampering charges with a domestic violence enhancer against Jeudy, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and James Palmer reported Tuesday.

news

Chiefs impressed with rookie DE George Karlaftis' energy at OTAs: 'He goes 100 miles an hour'

The Kansas City Chiefs are so far excited with the energy brought by rookie pass rusher George Karlaftis at OTAs.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 31

The Houston Texans are signing veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Aaron Donald 'at peace' with potential retirement, but wants to recapture feeling of winning Super Bowl

Rams DT Aaron Donald remains unsure if he will play in 2022 after winning Super Bowl LVI, but is leaving the door open for a return

news

Vikings WR Adam Thielen feels 'rejuvenated' as he enters his 10th season in Minnesota

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen's 2021 season was hindered by an ankle injury that first popped up in a Week 13 game and eventually required season-ending surgery. Now healed up, the veteran said he's been itching to get back on the field.

news

NFL community mourns loss of Jeff Gladney

NFL teams and players mourn the loss of Jeff Gladney, who was tragically killed in a car accident on Monday morning.

news

Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney dies in car accident at age 25

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died in a car accident early Monday morning in the downtown Dallas area. He was 25 years old.

news

NFL community salutes fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

The NFL community remembers and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields has 'plenty of confidence' in WR corps to 'get the job done'

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is entering a pivotal second season of development and is confident in the weapons around him despite a lack of big-name wide receivers.

news

DE Jadeveon Clowney on chasing the Super Bowl in return to Browns: 'I feel like we've got a shot'

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is excited for the familiarity that comes from returning to a team, and he believes Cleveland has a shot at a championship after it improved on both sides of the ball.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW