Jeremy Maclin's visit with Bills stretches into Day 2

The Jeremy Maclin visit schedule is starting to unfold.

Maclin visited Buffalo on Tuesday, with the meet-up carrying over into Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Maclin also has "plans being made" for a Baltimore visit later in the week, according to Buffalo-based reporter Paul Peck. The 29-year-old, who played with the Chiefs for the past two seasons, was released by Kansas City on Friday.

The first two teams to surface are arguably the most obvious. In Buffalo, former Maclin teammate LeSean McCoy is already clamoring for management to sign the 2014 Pro Bowl wideout. The Bills are in dire need of receiver help, especially after distancing themselves a bit from former offensive centerpiece Sammy Watkins.

The Bills also added receiver and return man Rashad Ross, most recently of the Washington Redskins, on Tuesday.

In Baltimore, a far more threadbare situation at wideout could motivate the Ravens to make a strong push. Maclin would reunite with former Eagles offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, who holds the same position with the Ravens.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Up to the Minute Live on Monday that he expects four or five teams to be in seriously in the hunt for Maclin. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday the Browns and Eagles have expressed some interest in the veteran.

For other teams desperate to improve their wide receiver depth -- our own Nick Shook has a nice primer here -- this also serves as a warning shot to get in line. When a player this talented (and under 30) emerges on the market just before the start of mandatory minicamp, the process could move quickly.

Maclin caught 44 passes for 536 yards and two touchdowns over 12 games last season. In the two years prior, he hauled in 172 catches for 2,406 yards and 18 touchdowns.