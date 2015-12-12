Baltimore Ravens place LT Eugene Monroe on IR

John Harbaugh's team has already lost Terrell Suggs, Steve Smith, Justin Forsett and Joe Flacco to season-ending injuries this season. On Saturday, Eugene Monroe joined that list when the Ravens placed the left tackle on injured reserve.
Monroe had not practiced in the past three weeks since hurting his shoulder against the Rams in Week 11. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported this week that the shoulder hadn't progressed since the injury, which pointed to Saturday's roster move.
Monroe has struggled to stay on the field since the Ravens gave him a five-year, $37.5 million deal before the 2014 season. He has missed 12 of a possible 30 games since signing the contract. Monroe will be 29 by the start of next season. The Ravens could be tempted to explore other options in free agency or the draft.
The Ravens promoted quarterback Bryn Renner and wide receiver Chris Matthews to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team released offensive lineman Kaleb Johnson.