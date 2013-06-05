Baltimore Ravens enjoy White House visit with President Obama

An hour before the ceremony, after the team held a walk-through to figure out where to stand (and how to choreograph the handshake line with the president), Lewis, Smith, running back Ray Rice and coach John Harbaugh met with nearly three dozen students from Chicago's Harper High School. Visiting the White House at the behest of first lady Michelle Obama, the high schoolers also attended the ceremony (and cheered loudly when the president said the Ravens would need his "good luck" wishes for their November visit to Soldier Field).