Analysis

Baltimore Ravens enjoy White House visit with President Obama

Published: Jun 05, 2013 at 09:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Aditi_Kinkhabwala_1400x1000
Aditi Kinkhabwala

NFL Media Reporter

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Torrey Smith stepped down off the riser, a big grin on his face, his right hand ready for the shake. And the President of the United States said, "Oh man! Your dreads!"

The Baltimore Ravens' congratulatory visit to the White House on Wednesday was quick and festive, yet very personal, too. Barack Obama teased Ed Reed, offered a little trash talk on behalf of his beloved Chicago Bears (who will host the Ravens in Week 11 this season) and, yes, recognized that Smith had cut off the long, thick braids he's worn since high school.

"I'm high on life right now," Smith said as he walked off the North Lawn and toward the buses the Ravens drove in from Owings Mills, Md. "This was pretty cool."

Cool was Obama matching the expected recitation of quarterback Joe Flacco's striking playoff statistics with a deadpan, "Good timing with that contract up. That was some good timing."

It was Obama introducing the now-departed Ravens stalwarts, Reed and Ray Lewis, before ad-libbing, "Ed is getting some gray hair, though. I'm not the only one." And then, with Reed doubled over: "You're like an old man."

It was Obama extolling the way Lewis came back from a torn triceps last fall, sliding in an aside that the injury might have come from "that dance he does." It was the way that, as the now-retired linebacker encouraged the president to perform the famous "squirrel dance," Obama playfully shut him down: "No. I am not doing that dance."

Ravens senior vice president of public and community relations Kevin Byrne said, as the players walked out, a common refrain was that the president really seemed to know them. All dressed in suits (Tyrod Taylor wore a white blazer), with a few purple ties thrown in, the winners of Super Bowl XLVII posed around the White House most of the morning, tweeting out pictures and doing a lot of smiling.

An hour before the ceremony, after the team held a walk-through to figure out where to stand (and how to choreograph the handshake line with the president), Lewis, Smith, running back Ray Rice and coach John Harbaugh met with nearly three dozen students from Chicago's Harper High School. Visiting the White House at the behest of first lady Michelle Obama, the high schoolers also attended the ceremony (and cheered loudly when the president said the Ravens would need his "good luck" wishes for their November visit to Soldier Field).

Several key pieces of the Ravens' championship team were absent. Paul Kruger (who signed with the Cleveland Browns) and Cary Williams (now with the Philadelphia Eagles) begged off because of mandatory minicamps with their new teams. Receiver Anquan Boldin tweeted that he'd stay in California with his new team, the San Francisco 49ers. While Boldin expressed regret, safety Bernard Pollard, now with the Tennessee Titans, defiantly said he did not wish to be near the team that cut him.

Reed, who is now with the Houston Texans, and Lewis drew the biggest applause on the North Lawn. They were as eager to be around their former teammates as the current Ravens were to be around them; in fact, Reed made Smith retake a picture so that he could be in it.

Obama proudly posed with the Ravens jersey Harbaugh gave him (emblazoned with the No. 44 and the words "Mr. President" on the back), and with the short-sleeve golf-jacket general manager Ozzie Newsome offered. Obama also commended the Ravens' community-service work and announced their donation of football uniforms and girls' basketball uniforms to 42 Baltimore high schools.

"This year, Baltimore won't just be seeing the Ravens on Sundays or Monday night or Thursday night," Obama said. "You'll see their impact in high schools under Friday night lights. And that's a testimony to the connection they feel to this city."

And shortly after that, the Ravens headed back home, where they'll get back to work tomorrow.

Follow Aditi Kinkhabwala on Twitter @AKinkhabwala.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each NFC team

Is Jalen Hurts set to break through in Year 2? Could David Montgomery soar to new heights in Chicago? Marc Sessler has identified one prime candidate from each NFC team to earn a first Pro Bowl nod in 2021.
news

2021 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each AFC team

Could Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins be on the verge of a breakout season? How about Raiders DE Maxx Crosby? Marc Sessler has chosen one prime candidate from each AFC team to earn a first Pro Bowl nod in 2021.
news

All eyes on Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa as QB enters pressure-packed Year 2 in Miami

After an up-and-down rookie campaign and one notorious practice outing, Tua Tagovailoa is heading into a pressure-packed season in Miami. Mike Giardi provides helpful context on what to make of the former No. 5 overall pick.
news

Dallas Cowboys chosen for 'Hard Knocks': Four storylines to watch on HBO's five-episode series

The Dallas Cowboys have been chosen for the 20th-anniversary edition of the Emmy Award-winning series "Hard Knocks." Nick Shook identifies four juicy storylines to follow in this summer's five-episode HBO run.
news

2021 NFL season: Predicting each NFC team's MVP

Will CeeDee Lamb take a massive leap in his second season? Is Tom Brady set to defy Father Time yet again? Can George Kittle bounce back from injury in a big way? Dan Hanzus predicts each NFC team's MVP for the 2021 season.
news

Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into 2021: Ezekiel Elliott just misses top five

Maurice Jones-Drew ranks all 32 RB1s heading into the 2021 NFL season. Ezekiel Elliott lands just outside of the top five while a few second-year backs are knocking on the door of the top 10. Check out MJD's full pecking order.
news

2021 NFL season: Predicting each AFC team's MVP

Will Myles Garrett have his best season yet in Cleveland? Can Carson Wentz regain his form in Indy? What impact will Julio Jones have in Tennessee? Dan Hanzus predicts each AFC team's MVP for the 2021 season.
news

Follow the money: Will NIL laws sway NFL draft early entry decisions?

NFL agents believe the NIL income that becomes available to college athletes this week could convince some draft prospects with lower-round grades as underclassmen to stay in school instead of turning pro.
news

Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones: New England Patriots set for true quarterback competition in training camp

Mike Giardi says a legit quarterback competition is on tap for the Patriots this summer, with Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones both vying for the opportunity to lead New England into the 2021 season.
news

Most complete NFL teams heading into 2021 season? Browns, Buccaneers lead the pack

Tampa Bay returns all 22 starters from its Super Bowl-winning season, but Marc Ross says a different team currently boasts the most complete group in the NFL. Check out the top five rosters entering the 2021 season.
news

2021 All-Under-25 Team: Lamar Jackson leads NFL's rising stars

Who are the NFL's brightest young talents heading into the 2021 season? Nick Shook identifies the league's top rising stars at each position with his All-Under-25 Team, a group headlined by 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson.
news

How Carl Nassib's courageous announcement changed -- and challenged -- the NFL

Raiders DE Carl Nassib is the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Judy Battista explores how the trailblazer's Monday announcement changed the league -- and challenged it.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW