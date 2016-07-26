Baltimore Ravens add four-time Pro Bowl OT Jake Long

The Baltimore Ravens are adding veteran depth for their overhauled offensive line following the recent release of Eugene Monroe.
The team has agreed to terms with veteran tackle Jake Long, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported, via a source informed of the agreement.
The four-time Pro Bowler played just 11 snaps in four games with the Atlanta Falcons last year after tearing his right ACL in back-to-back seasons.
Although he hasn't started a game since October of 2014, Long insisted last month that he's ready to contribute again.
"I'm finally healthy," Long said. "This is the healthiest and best I've felt in probably about five, six years. My knee's back. I've just been working out, feeling good and ready for the opportunity when it comes along."
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft will have to prove that he can stay out of the trainers room to make the Ravens' final roster. If he does so, Long will provide veteran insurance behind first-round draft pick Ronnie Stanley on Joe Flacco's blindside.