Baker Mayfield will bounce back; plus, five most improved units

Every general manager enters the offseason with a plan to improve the weakest parts of his roster. Some will elect to spend big in free agency or a trade to acquire a blue-chip veteran who fills a void, while others will identify a five-star prospect in the draft with the potential to provide an immediate impact as a Day 1 starter. The most savvy decision-makers will double down and address their weakest positions by using multiple avenues to add players. Given some time to assess the NFL landscape after a flurry of offseason activity, here are the five most improved units in the league:

1. Miami Dolphins secondary: A perfect marriage between personnel and scheme usually produces great results. That's why the Dolphins defense should significantly improve in 2020 with Byron Jones teaming with Xavien Howard on the perimeter. Jones is a sticky bump-and-run corner with the size, length and athleticism to match up with premier No. 1 receivers. With first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene fortifying the secondary as an explosive track athlete with natural bump-and-run skills, the Dolphins have turned a weakness into a strength with a solid set of acquisitions this offseason.

2. Baltimore Ravens defensive line: After receiving a beatdown at the hands of the rugged Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Ravens upgraded their defensive line with the additions of Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and third-round pick Justin Madubuike. The additional beef along the line will help the Ravens slow down punishing rushing attacks while adding more pop to the pass rush. Campbell, in particular, gives the unit an interior pass-rushing presence that should enable Matt Judon to get more one-on-one opportunities to hunt the quarterback on obvious passing downs.

3. Arizona Cardinals WR corps: Whenever a team can add an All-Pro to a unit that already features a gold-jacket performer still playing at a high level, it should be considered a coup, particularly when it comes from an inexpensive trade that tips in the team's favor. That's exactly what happened in the DeAndre Hopkins deal, giving the Cardinals a five-star playmaker at the WR1 spot while reshuffling the deck to put rest of the WR corps in optimal roles (Larry Fitzgerald at WR2 and Christian Kirk at WR3). For a young quarterback with an Offensive Rookie of the Year award on his mantle, Arizona's upgrade at the position could help Kyler Murray go from good to great in his second season.

4. Cleveland Browns offensive line: As we mentioned earlier in this piece, the Browns needed to upgrade the protection around Baker Mayfield to help him bounce back from a disappointing sophomore season. Enter Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills as the new bookends to help No. 6 feel safe and secure in the pocket. The duo will not only create a fortress around Mayfield but they will secure the edges to help Nick Chubb make another run at the rushing title. If Conklin and Wills settle in as edge blockers early in the season, the Browns' offense could finally become the explosive unit that everyone expected it to be in 2019.