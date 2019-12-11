 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Baker Mayfield says he, Kingsbury 'in a good place'

Published: Dec 11, 2019 at 06:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

If you've heard of Baker Mayfield, you likely know his story by now.

Twice a walk-on, once denied a scholarship (per his account), Mayfield's story is of overcoming the odds. His first college coach wasn't convinced he was the guy for his program, despite a 5-0 start as a walk-on freshman, and he had to compete to earn his job back before his team's bowl game. Not long after, he transferred, sitting out a year to again walk-on, win the Heisman Trophy and go No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The aforementioned coach is Kliff Kingsbury, who was once the head of Texas Tech (Mayfield's first school) and is now the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, Mayfield's Week 15 opponent.

One might think that would lead to some animosity and a chilly greeting before or after the game, with swarms of cameras surrounding the two. Wrong. Sorry, drama fiends, that won't be happening in Glendale this weekend.

"We've talked since, played against him a few times since and it's exactly that," Mayfield said of Kingsbury. "We're in a good place, obviously he's trying to beat me this week, I'm trying to beat him, and on top of that, (former Oklahoma teammate and current Cardinals QB) Kyler (Murray) being involved, it makes a fun one for us."

Kingsbury's decision to make Mayfield earn his job a second time coming off an injury in his first season rubbed the quarterback the wrong way and expedited his exit, which Mayfield also said years ago was related to the football department telling him he wouldn't be offered a scholarship, despite his performance.

"I would have liked to have that gone differently, handled that differently, but you live and you learn," Kingsbury said Wednesday.

Mayfield left, but had three chances to earn revenge over Kingsbury, which he did each time, even going as far as wearing a Mayfield-themed Texas Tech T-shirt that read "TRAITOR" into their meeting in Norman, Oklahoma, in 2017.

Ultimately, Mayfield got the last laugh with his wins over Kingsbury. But now the coach is in charge of his dear friend, Murray, which helped the two mend fences.

We'll see who comes out on top of their latest meeting Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Derrick Henry says signing with Cowboys would've been 'perfect situation' but 'they never reached out'

Derrick Henry is bound for the Baltimore Ravens, just as the two-time rushing champion expected this offseason. However, Henry admits that it could've been an ideal situation for him to stay home -- not in Tennessee, but rather in Dallas with the Cowboys.
news

Lions' D.J. Reader: 'Super tough' to leave Bengals but I don't see being top-three player at DT changing

D.J. Reader lands in Detroit with confidence despite the bittersweet feelings he leaves behind. After overseeing a turnaround with Cincinnati, the defensive tackle might not have always intended to leave, but he's still capable of looking back with pride.
news

Colts re-signing safety Julian Blackmon to one-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing back safety Julian Blackmon on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source.
news

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire re-signing with Chiefs on one-year deal

Former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire is staying with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal. 
news

Titans GM Ran Carthon: Addition of CB L'Jarius Sneed ideal for aggressive scheme

Titans general manager Ran Carthon believes new CB L'Jarius Sneed is a crucial piece that will help first-year defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson employ his aggressive defensive scheme. 
news

Iowa CB Cooper DeJean (leg) cleared for football activities, to hold pro day April 8

Iowa CB Cooper DeJean, who has been cleared for football activities after suffering a broken leg in college, will have his Pro Day on Monday, April 8, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cowboys' C.J. Goodwin looking forward to new kickoff format: 'It's gonna be fun'

Cowboys special teamer C.J. Goodwin believes the NFL's new kickoff format will bring more action and excitement to the game.
news

With all eyes on No. 1 pick, Bears coach Matt Eberflus excited about possibilities at No. 9

Chicago has another top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft that folks in the football world shouldn't be so quick to overlook. Bears coach Matt Eberflus certainly isn't.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson updates shoulder progress: 'We're in a great spot'

Much like 2023, the Browns' 2024 season depends heavily on Deshaun Watson. The QB recently said he's making good progress in his return from shoulder surgery.
news

Saints DB Tyrann Mathieu on RB Bijan Robinson: 'I didn't think the Falcons really used him as good as they should have'

New Orleans Saints defensive back Tyrann Mathieu spoke about facing running back Bijan Robinson last season and saw his potential. "I didn't think the Falcons really used him as good as they should have last year, but, man, he's going to be good," Mathieu said. 
news

Chiefs signing QB Carson Wentz to one-year deal

Carson Wentz is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. 