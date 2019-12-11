Baker Mayfield says he, Kingsbury 'in a good place'

Twice a walk-on, once denied a scholarship (per his account), Mayfield's story is of overcoming the odds. His first college coach wasn't convinced he was the guy for his program, despite a 5-0 start as a walk-on freshman, and he had to compete to earn his job back before his team's bowl game. Not long after, he transferred, sitting out a year to again walk-on, win the Heisman Trophy and go No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.