Baker Mayfield's dazzling Browns debut; are Jags title favorites?

Now, I know coach Hue Jackson said on Friday that he'll take his time in making a decision on whether to start Mayfield or Taylor in Week 4, but I think it's safe to say the rookie is the QB1 going forward. Looking ahead to how the Browns can build off his spectacular debut, I believe the team should feature more collegiate-like passes (bubble screens and RB swings) and RPOs (run-pass options) to put Mayfield in his comfort zone. In addition, Cleveland should continue to push the pace with tempo (hurry-up, no-huddle) mixed in throughout the game. Mayfield's ease controlling the game at the line of scrimmage should encourage the Browns to put more on his plate, particularly when the offense is moving at a breakneck pace. The frenetic tempo keeps defenders on their heels and prevents defensive coordinators from using exotic pressures and pre-snap disguises to disrupt the rookie's rhythm.