Baker Mayfield (ribs) limited in practice, still confident he'll be able to go vs. Steelers

Published: Oct 14, 2020 at 12:57 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s ribs injury didn't produce anything of concern on his postgame X-rays, but it will hold him back a bit in practice.

Mayfield will be limited in practice Wednesday, coach Kevin Stefanski said before the Browns' afternoon session began.

Mayfield sustained the ribs injury when Colts edge rusher ﻿Justin Houston﻿ blasted him from his blind side, resulting in an interception in the second half of Cleveland's 32-23 win over Indianapolis. It was a game which Mayfield called his "worst" of 2020, despite the victory, adding he "earned that one" in reference to his injury

Mayfield has dealt with some soreness, but told reporters Sunday he'll be ready to go against AFC North rival Pittsburgh in Week 6.

"Oh yeah," Mayfield said. "Momma didn't raise no wuss."

Mayfield said Wednesday he was lucky to avoid a shoulder injury when landing on the same hit, and added a wrist issue he sustained Sunday is no longer a problem. The quarterback also said he remains confident he'll be able to go Sunday against the 4-0 Steelers.

