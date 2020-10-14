Baker Mayfield (ribs) limited in practice, still confident he'll be able to go vs. Steelers

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s ribs injury didn't produce anything of concern on his postgame X-rays, but it will hold him back a bit in practice.

Mayfield will be limited in practice Wednesday, coach Kevin Stefanski said before the Browns' afternoon session began.

Mayfield sustained the ribs injury when Colts edge rusher ﻿Justin Houston﻿ blasted him from his blind side, resulting in an interception in the second half of Cleveland's 32-23 win over Indianapolis. It was a game which Mayfield called his "worst" of 2020, despite the victory, adding he "earned that one" in reference to his injury

Mayfield has dealt with some soreness, but told reporters Sunday he'll be ready to go against AFC North rival Pittsburgh in Week 6.