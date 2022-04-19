Baker Mayfield not expected to attend start of Browns' voluntary offseason workout program

Unsurprisingly, Baker Mayfield isn't expected to attend the start of the Cleveland Browns' voluntary offseason workouts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Browns are one of seven teams that begin Phase One of the voluntary offseason workout program on Tuesday.

Frankly, it would have been more stunning had Mayfield decided to show up.

The former No. 1 overall pick is due $18.858 million guaranteed regardless, and he's on his way out of town. There would be little to no point in him reporting for conditioning workouts in Cleveland.