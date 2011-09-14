Bailey among six Broncos stabled for Wednesday's practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- It's only the second week of the season, and the Denver Broncos already have come up with their motto.
"Next man up."
The bruised and battered Broncos practiced Wednesday without a half-dozen key players. Pro Bowlers Champ Bailey (hamstring) and Brandon Lloyd (groin) were out, along with fellow starters Knowshon Moreno (hamstring) and Elvis Dumervil (shoulder).
All of them were hurt Monday night against the Oakland Raiders, and all might join D.J. Williams (elbow) and Marcus Thomas (chest) on the sideline Sunday when the Broncos (0-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals.
Including wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) and run-stuffer Ty Warren (triceps), both of whom are out for a while, the eight players who missed Wednesday's workout have a collective 55 years of NFL experience.
Bailey, Williams, Dumervil and Marcus Thomas represent four of the five players on the roster who have been with the Broncos the longest. The other is Chris Kuper, who had a toe injury in the preseason but is healthy again.
"You can't replace Pro Bowlers and Hall of Famers. They're not a dime a dozen," said second-year cornerback Cassius Vaughn, who would replace Bailey. "But it's a team effort. We've got to be the best team, not the best individuals."
If Bailey is out, newcomer Jonathan Wilhite moves into Vaughn's nickel back spot. If Moreno can't play, Willis McGahee and Lance Ball move up the depth chart.
