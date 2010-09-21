Backfield committees, trades on the minds of owners

M.F.: You're correct -- I do have Kolb and Big Ben on a few of my teams, so like you I'm looking to the waiver wire for help. I don't think Freeman is going to emerge into a weekly No. 1 fantasy quarterback this season, and I wouldn't start him in Week 3 against the Steelers. However, he has proved to be a good matchup-based option for owners that lack an elite signal-caller. Believe it or not, but Freeman is sixth in fantasy points among quarterbacks on NFL.com, ahead of Matt Schaub, Tom Brady and Tony Romo. That's not going to last, but it proves that he can help you in a pinch. Part of his appeal is his skills as a runner -- Freeman is on pace to rush for better than 600 yards based on his current numbers. I'll tell you this: I won't be shy about starting Freeman against weaker opponents until I get Roethlisberger back in my starting lineup.