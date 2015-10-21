Back to the Future: Football then and now

In 1985, Dan Marino led the league in passing with 4,137 yards on the season. In 2015, we still don't have hoverboards, but receivers are gliding around as freely as ever. The pass is king in the NFL and that 4,137-yard mark would have barely been enough for Marino to crack the top 10 in 2014. This season, every quarterback ranked in the top 10 for passing yards is on pace for better than Marino's 4,137 that year.