Austin Ekeler likes Chargers' new offense: 'I'm betting on myself to go out there and make plays'

"I think that's something that I've learned about Joe coming in like this man is going to get his playmakers in space and situations where they can be successful," Ekeler said. "I think you see that as far as the running back position with Kamara with the Saints. They would give him the ball any way they could, and he was making plays. And it just depends on me, right? As far as, hey, if coach is going to trust me with the ball, my hands are going to make sure I make it work, make him right. If I don't do that, we got a lot of other talent on the team too. So I like it, 'cause it's putting the pressure on me. I love that 'cause now I'm betting on myself to go out there and make plays. I have no doubt about that."