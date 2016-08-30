August takeaways: Zeke Elliott shows out, Joey Bosa shows up

» Quarterback "competitions" to forget. The quarterback battles in Denver and San Francisco were not for the squeamish -- not because of who prevailed (it will be Trevor Siemian and, presumably, Blaine Gabbert, respectively), but because nobody seems to have seized the job so much as waited it out while the other guy lost it. What does it say about Mark Sanchez and Gabbert that they could not put plenty of distance between themselves and their competition during the spring and summer, when they should have had a decided edge? In Sanchez's case, that was over Siemian, a seventh-round draft pick last year who has never thrown a regular-season pass. And in Gabbert's case, Colin Kaepernick, who had a dead arm at one point in preseason, has seen limited work while recovering from multiple surgeries and clearly has taken several steps backward from when he was a Super Bowl quarterback. Siemian seems to have prevailed not because he was significantly better than Sanchez, but because he is younger and, thus, has more potential upside. Gabbert hasn't excelled in the preseason, but he has been better than Kaepernick. It's hard to imagine that either of these derby winners will be long for the job. (In Denver, first-round pick Paxton Lynch is already being groomed for the starting gig.) This is all very good news for one team, though: The Carolina Panthers, who face the Broncos and 49ers to open the season.