Attendance at Eagles' passing camp dwindles with Vick gone

Published: Jun 02, 2011 at 02:48 PM

Some players-only workouts are drawing up to 50 people. Not the Philadelphia Eagles'.

A "passing camp" that began two weeks ago in Evesham, N.J., drew just two Eagles players to Thursday's session: third-string quarterback Mike Kafka and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

A few other players caught passes from Kafka at Thursday's session. St. Louis Rams wide receiver Danario Alexander and two undrafted free agents, wide receiver Marcus Harris of Murray State and cornerback Kevin Rutland of Missouri, joined in the workout.

Most of the Eagles' practices have drawn from six to 12 players, but with quarterback Michael Vick, who started the sessions, now working out with a personal coach in Virginia, attendance has dwindled. Kafka said he believes there won't be much of a crowd going forward, with offensive skill players dropping in and out.

"I know (Vick) has a vision, an idea, of what we want to do as this thing progresses," Kafka told The Inquirer. "So we'll see what Mike has to say about it."

Quarterback Kevin Kolb, the subject of rampant trade rumors, participated last week, but he has returned to Texas. Tight end Brent Celek, wide receivers Jason Avant, Riley Cooper and Sinorice Moss, and running backs LeSean McCoy and Eldra Buckley also have taken part, along with other NFL players who reside in the area.

Maclin doesn't believe attendance by everyone on the team is necessary.

"I look at it as in when you have a passing camp, I think, the guys that should show up are the quarterback, running back, tight end and receivers," Maclin said. "I don't see no reason that we should have a whole defense on the other side of the ball or the linemen going out there. ... More power to other teams if that's what they feel like is necessary and is going to help them be successful."

