ATNFL's midseason power poll: Patriots lead the way

Each time we update our power poll, there is the inevitable skull-against-wall thud we are faced with after realizing that an offseason full of well-meaning projections are worth about as much as the browned pine needles dotting your soon to be frozen backyard (which need to be raked, by the way). Unlike O'Brien's observation, NFL truth is in facts and numbers. Standings and percentages. Most of us would welcome some nebulous outside force to blame for our failures, but instead we hump the data of one half the season on our backs and continue this Sisyphean journey uphill.