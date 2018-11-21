ATN Podcast: Week 12 Preview, Happy Thanksgiving

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- shed light on Week 12's match-ups, including whether Lamar Jackson have back-to-back 100 yard rushing games as Baltimore tackles Oakland (4:00), Seattle and Carolina joust for playoff positioning (12:20), can the Baker Mayfield-led Browns topple the Bengals (17:15), Sam Darnold prepares himself for his first bout against TB12 (21:35) and can Philly-Philly turn the corner in New York (28:40)? The heroes then dissect the NFC North affair on SNF (57:00), and lastly, Houston aims to maintain its position atop the AFC South against the Titans (1:03:30)!
Listen to the podcast below:
