ATN Podcast: Super Bowl Opening Night Recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Colleen Wolfe -- are all together in a comfy little hotel room in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII! The heroes recap their experiences at Opening Night, including why it was Marc's favorite Super Bowl media night yet (8:00); Dan's important question to Bill Belichick -- and his reaction (12:00); Gronk's status for the Super Bowl (20:00); A teaser of the Mall of America video shoot, which included Steampunk-themed old time photos, feeding the sharks and some roller coaster riding (35:00); Gregg's Top 60 quarterbacks of the Super Bowl era -- and who strongly disagreed with his list (46:00); And MUCH MORE!
LISTEN to the episode here:
SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play:
![Listen on Google Play Music](https://playmusic.app.goo.gl/?ibi=com.google.PlayMusic&isi=691797987&ius=googleplaymusic&apn=com.google.android.music&link=https://play.google.com/music/m/Iexqrnb45uhlzambssxeqz6nbka?t%3DAroundtheNFL%26pcampaignid%3DMKT-na-all-co-pr-mu-pod-16)