ATN Podcast: Super Bowl Opening Night Recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Colleen Wolfe -- are all together in a comfy little hotel room in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII! The heroes recap their experiences at Opening Night, including why it was Marc's favorite Super Bowl media night yet (8:00); Dan's important question to Bill Belichick -- and his reaction (12:00); Gronk's status for the Super Bowl (20:00); A teaser of the Mall of America video shoot, which included Steampunk-themed old time photos, feeding the sharks and some roller coaster riding (35:00); Gregg's Top 60 quarterbacks of the Super Bowl era -- and who strongly disagreed with his list (46:00); And MUCH MORE!