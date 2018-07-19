ATN Podcast: Revis retires & what's more likely?

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler & Chris Wesseling -- gather to tease a HUGE announcement for the show, then bring you the latest news from around the league, including reaction to Darrell Revis retiring -- is he the greatest Jets player ever (10:00)? Earl Thomas wants a trade (19:00), Musburger to become radio voice of Raiders -- but what about Papa (25:00)? Another player predicts an undefeated season (28:00) and Jimmy G is a sly devil (31:00). Plus, the heroes play "What's More Likely: Training Camp Edition" (38:00).