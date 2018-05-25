ATN Podcast: Reuben Foster, Josh Rosen & #Hairgate

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Colleen Wolfe, Gregg Rosenthal & Steve Wyche -- present to you the most anticipated show of the year where they break down the hottest game on the market right now, Fortnite. Their unrivaled expertise and film breakdown gives you unprecedented insight to the game. The heroes also touch on Reuben Foster taking part in offseason programs with the 49ers (17:00), Josh Rosen's probability of starting for the Cardinals (23:00) and a deeper dive into #hairgate (30:13).