ATN Podcast: Coach/GM takeaways from combine Pt. 2

Lucas Oil Stadium is filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal are boots on the ground in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine to get the latest information from general managers and coaches around the league. The heroes break down the news including Jason Witten's return to the Cowboys (2:35), Antonio Brown's future being unclear with the 49ers (9:28) and what the Panthers are up to this offseason. (15:49) The heroes sit down with Lance Zierlein to compare Baker Mayfield to Kyler Murray (23:33), and they bring you their personal hottest combine takeaways (33:10).