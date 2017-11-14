ATN Podcast: Carolina Panthers join NFC's elite

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Colleen Wolfe recap the Monday night matchup between the Dolphins and Panthers (3:00); Suggestions on how to improve the schedule for prime-time games (10:00); News from around the league, including Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman's interesting promo for NFL in Mexico (22:20); Will the Cowboys be all right despite their recent string of bad luck? (24:00); The Giants' statement about head coach Ben McAdoo (27:00); One of the heroes has an early Lock of the Week pick (48:00); Plus, listener iTunes reviews (54:00) and more!