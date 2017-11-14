Around the NFL

ATN Podcast: Carolina Panthers join NFC's elite

Published: Nov 14, 2017 at 10:07 AM

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Colleen Wolfe recap the Monday night matchup between the Dolphins and Panthers (3:00); Suggestions on how to improve the schedule for prime-time games (10:00); News from around the league, including Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman's interesting promo for NFL in Mexico (22:20); Will the Cowboys be all right despite their recent string of bad luck? (24:00); The Giants' statement about head coach Ben McAdoo (27:00); One of the heroes has an early Lock of the Week pick (48:00); Plus, listener iTunes reviews (54:00) and more!

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play:

Listen on Google Play Music

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane has no issue with Stefon Diggs' frustrations after loss: 'He wants to win'

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was clearly upset in the aftermath of the Bills' 27-10 Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has no qualms with the fire he saw from Diggs.

news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke 'would love' to bring back TE Evan Engram

Jaguars tight end Evan Engram enjoyed a breakout campaign in his first season in Jacksonville, calling it "the best year of my life" and hoping to remain a Jaguar. With Engram set for free agency, general manager Trent Baalke said Tuesday the feeling is mutual.

news

Niners DE Charles Omenihu arrested on charge of misdemeanor domestic violence

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence following an alleged incident with his girlfriend, according to the San Jose (Calif.) Police Department.

news

NFL announces Super Bowl LVII officiating crew; five of eight officials have prior SB experience

With less than three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVII, the NFL has announced the officiating crew for the season's biggest game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

12th annual NFL Honors: Date, time, location, how to watch and more

Everything you need to know about the 12th annual "NFL Honors" award show, airing live on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

news

Ezekiel Elliott wants to remain with Cowboys: 'Can't predict the future, but definitely want to be here'

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is hoping to return to Dallas for his eighth season with the club coming off his worst season statistically.

news

Patriots expected to hire Bill O'Brien as new offensive coordinator

New England Patriots are expected to hire Bill O'Brien as their next offensive coordinator, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady on future: 'If I knew what I was going to (expletive) do, I would've already (expletive) done it'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn't ready to talk about his future on his recent "Let's Go!" podcast.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen does not believe he'll need surgery on right elbow, just 'rest and recovery'

Bills QB Josh Allen on Monday said he doesn't believe an operation will be necessary on a right elbow injury he played through over the course of the 2022 season.

news

Ravens claim ex-Cowboy CB Trayvon Mullen, Lamar Jackson's cousin

As the Baltimore Ravens brace for another offseason attempting to lock up Lamar Jackson, they're adding a family member to the fold after claiming Jackson's cousin, cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE