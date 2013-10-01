Atlanta Falcons' woes spawn from injuries, red-zone inefficiency

But really, the Falcons' problems -- and among the biggest reasons they are one of the NFL's disappointments at 1-3 -- were summed up in a more pedestrian play just before Ryan's mistake. On third-and-10 from the Patriots' 15, Ryan's pass to Jason Snelling was complete -- for just 8 yards. That was only one of the five third-down failures inside the Patriots' 25 for the Falcons -- they missed on the first drive of the night, when they settled for a field goal. They went just 1-for-6 on third-down conversions in that extended red-zone range.