Around the NFL

Atlanta Falcons season preview: Quinn takes the reins

Published: Sep 02, 2015 at 05:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

*Around The NFL's season preview goes to the NFC South. *

Change we can believe in

The most vanilla team in Hard Knocks history got a shot of energy when they hired coach Dan Quinn from Seattle and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan from Cleveland. They are two of the brightest young minds in football and should bring aggression to a roster that has grown stale. General manager Thomas Dimitroff went for quantity in free agency to solve the team's pass rush woes (Adrian Clayborn, Brooks Reed, O'Brien Schofield) and quality in the draft with No. 8 overall pick Vic Beasley.

You can't solve everything in one offseason. The team is hoping that Shanahan's scheme can solve the offensive line issues that destroyed last year's team because it's still not a talented group. Matt Ryan is an underrated top-ten quarterback ready to win a title now, but his organization has failed him lately. It's starting to remind us of many of Tony Romo's best seasons in Dallas, where he was blamed for an uneven roster around him.

Biggest Concern

Consider it a win if Quinn can make this defense average. Cornerback Desmond Trufant is a future star, but middle-of-the-road on defense overall would be a huge upgrade. The Falcons are built to win by scoring points with Ryan and Julio Jones, but the depth of the offense is questionable.

Atlanta's nightmare scenario: Roddy White's talent falls off a cliff, leaving Jones as the only legitimate receiver on the team. (Including tight ends.) Shanahan's run blocking scheme should help young running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, but the risk here is that it takes this group too long to coalesce.

Training camp surprise

White underwent elbow surgery, while Reed is dealing with a significant groin injury. Freeman, meanwhile, has worked back to shape slowly from a hamstring injury. This is a top-heavy roster not particularly built to withstand injuries and they will need some injury luck to survive this season.

What we'll be saying in February

Quinn and Shanahan have this organization back on the right track.

Predicted finish: No. 2 in NFC South, No. 9 in NFC, No. 18 overall in Around the NFL's Power Poll

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 10 Thursday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

The official inactives for the Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Jacoby Brissett to start for Dolphins vs. Ravens, Tua Tagovailoa (finger) will be backup

Jacoby Brissett will once again be the starter for the Dolphins' "Thursday Night Football" game against the Ravens, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, with Tua Tagovailoa backing him up and still dealing with a fractured finger.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: Injured finger 'feels pretty dang close' to 100 percent

Doctors told Russell Wilson he'd be out between 6-8 weeks. That wasn't going to fly for one of the NFL's most maniacal competitors. The 10th-year veteran veteran had never missed a game, much less multiple weeks. Wilson, as he's wont to do amid adversity, just worked harder.
news

Odell Beckham agrees to terms on one-year deal to join Rams

Coveted free agent WR Odell Beckham﻿ has made a decision on his next NFL home. And it's sure to turn quite a few heads.
news

Cam Newton signs one-year, $10 million deal with Panthers in reunion with former team

Former MVP Cam Newton has agreed to terms with the Panthers following a Thursday meeting with his original team, the club announced. The one-year deal is worth up to $10 million for the rest of year, including $4.5 million fully guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory placed on injured reserve after injuring calf in practice

Dallas' banged-up pass-rushing unit has sustained another significant blow in the form of a calf injury  to standout edge rusher Randy Gregory.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 11

The Cardinals managed to win on the road in Week 9 without a collection of key players, and they're getting one back in time for Week 10. A.J. Green has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Arizona's Thursday practice.
news

NFL teams, players honor military on Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, NFL players and teams paid homage to America's servicemen and women.
news

Patrick Mahomes not interested in changing style despite struggles: 'I'm gonna take shots'

The 2021 Chiefs are not who we thought they were -- at least not yet. And with the offense uncharacteristically sputtering, Patrick Mahomes is adamant about continuing to try to do what has worked in the past.
news

Cam Newton to visit with Panthers in possible reunion with former team

With the Panthers in need of depth at the QB position, the club plans to meet with free agent Cam Newton, who led the franchise for the first nine years of his career.
news

Sean McDermott on Bills' offensive imbalance: 'Adjustments are being made'

The Buffalo Bills' offensive is mired in an imbalance problem, that become most apparent during last week's loss to the Jaguars. Head coach Sean McDermott promised Wednesday that "adjustments are being made".
news

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham to take some time before deciding on next team

Those eagerly anticipating an end to "Odell Watch" will have to wait a little longer. The free-agent WR is expected to take his time before deciding his next NFL home.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW