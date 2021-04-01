Atlanta Falcons plan to play game in London in 2021

Around the NFL

After its cancelation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL International Series is set to make its return in 2021.

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday plans to serve as the home team for an October game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

As the world continues to navigate its way through the pandemic, details regarding the game's exact date and Atlanta's non-divisional opponent will be announced when the NFL releases its 2021 schedule in May. Factors such as the status of the COVID-19 virus, travel restrictions and game-attendance allowances will then determine whether or not the game can be played when the time comes.

In addition to meetings with their NFC South rivals, the Falcons' home opponents for 2021 include the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team.

This will be the Falcons' second trip to London, with their first coming in 2014, when they lost, 22-21, to the Lions.

