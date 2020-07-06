Atlanta Falcons hire two women to scouting roles

The Atlanta Falcons hired two women to the scouting department.
The team announced Monday that Rushell Harvey and Kjahna O have been added as scouting coordinators.
Harvey joined the Falcons after spending the past year as a recruiting coordinator at Tulane University. She also served as a football recruiting intern at the University of Houston in 2018 and at LSU in 2017.
O served as a football personnel and recruiting graduate assistant at the University of South Carolina, where she also received her Master of Science in Sport and Entertainment Management.
The hirings continue the trend to diversify NFL scouting departments. Harvey and O join Hannah Burnett (New York Giants), Kathleen Wood (Cleveland Browns) and Riley Hecklinski (Browns) as women starting new scouting jobs this year.