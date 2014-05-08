Atlanta Falcons going high tech to make best choices in NFL Draft

NFL player safety chief correspondent Andrea Kremer took a closer look at the 2014 NFL Draft process for the Atlanta Falcons, who are scheduled to select sixth overall in Thursday's first round.
Kremer detailed some of the state-of-the-art methods the team uses to evaluate prospects since general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Mike Smith took over.
For the first time this offseason, the Falcons used forced-plate technology to evaluate players in private workouts at USC. They even put possible No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney of South Carolina through the workout, which measures a player's full-body power.
The team also expanded cognitive testing for prospects to get a greater sense of their football intelligence, or FBI. Smith said players took a 15-question test that was position-specific.
"How can we eliminate some of the guesswork?" Dimitroff asked. "Let's work with these players to find out where they are from a focus standpoint, from a mental acuity standpoint."
