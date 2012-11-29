Atlanta Falcons get another shot at New Orleans Saints

Published: Nov 28, 2012 at 08:08 PM

For all of their regular season success in the Matt Ryan era, the Atlanta Falcons have fared horribly against the New Orleans Saints of late. They can do something about that -- and deal a fatal blow to their division rivals' fragile playoff hopes -- with a win on NFL Network's "Thursday Night Football" tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Get a head start with "Thursday Night Kickoff" at 6 p.m.

Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:

» Legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula joins "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network, plus the latest NFL news. Cincinnati Bengals rookie Mohamed Sanu joins "NFL Fantasy Live" at 2 p.m. ET, and don't miss San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman and Washington Redskins rookie Alfred Morris on "Around the League Live" at 4 p.m.

» DeMarco Murray returned to Dallas Cowboys practice, while Ben Roethlisberger had was a limited participant for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gregg Rosenthal examines Wednesday's injury report.

» With Mike Holmgren out the door and new owner Jimmy Haslam running the show, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport addresses the future of the Cleveland Browns.

» Albert Breer's Play Sheet kicks off with a look at Steelers-Ravens II on Sunday.

» Elliot Harrison offers his picks for all Week 13's games.

» Find out how your team would fare if the season ended today with the updated Playoff Picture.

» The Houston Texans lead the pack in the NFL.com Power Poll, but who's on "top" of the worst-team rankings? Adam Rank has your answer in the Alternate Rankings.

» Make sure to vote for the week's top plays and players, including Rookie of the Week, Air and Ground Performers of the Week, and Never Say Never Moment of the Week.

» Happy birthday to Indianapolis Colts center Samson Satele, who turns 28 on Thursday.

