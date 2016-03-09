Atlanta Falcons find backup QB in Matt Schaub

The Falcons on Wednesday announced that aging backup passer Matt Schaub has been lured to Atlanta with a new contract. Schaub spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Falcons, who picked him in the third round of the 2004 NFL Draft.
The link here is play-caller Kyle Shanahan, who coached the best years out of Schaub during their time together with the Houston Texans.
With just Sean Renfree and Matt Simms on the roster, the Falcons are ripe for an upgrade behind starter Matt Ryan. Still, Schaub remains a long-shot to make the team if his shoddy play continues.