AT&T U-verse to carry NFL RedZone channel

Published: Sep 11, 2009 at 06:28 AM

Another major distributor to carry the new channel that

brings fans the crucial plays and touchdowns on Sunday afternoons

AT&T U-verse TV has agreed to carry NFL Network's new NFL RedZone channel this season beginning this Sunday, Sept. 13, it was announced Friday.

"We are thrilled to announce that AT&T U-verse will carry our new NFL RedZone channel," said Kim Williams, chief operating officer for NFL Network. "We continue to sign up distributors and look forward to announcing more distribution deals for one of the most exciting new products now available."

"AT&T U-verse just got better, again. NFL RedZone is a new and exciting way to stay on top of Sunday football, and we're proud to kick off the NFL football season by adding this channel to our lineup," said Dan York, executive vice president of content and programming AT&T U-verse. "U-verse TV football fans will truly enjoy tuning to NFL RedZone to watch the touchdowns and the biggest plays as they happen on their big screen TV."

AT&T U-verse is another major distributor to add NFL RedZone channel for its subscribers this season. NFL Network previously announced distribution deals with Comcast, DISH Network and Verizon FiOS. Additional deals with other distributors have also been signed.

NFL RedZone is hosted by Scott Hanson from the new state-of-the-art NFL RedZone studio at NFL Network's headquarters in Los Angeles and debuts on Sunday Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT when the 2009 NFL season begins.

Produced by NFL Network, NFL RedZone whips around every NFL game on Sunday afternoons delivering the touchdowns and most exciting moments as they happen and in high definition. When a team goes inside the 20-yard line, fans see the crucial plays live. The channel keeps fans up-to-date in real time, switching from game to game with live look-ins, highlights and a chance to see every important play.

For more information on NFL RedZone, visit www.nfl.com/redzonetv.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

