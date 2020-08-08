Around the NFL

Saturday, Aug 08, 2020 09:46 AM

At camp's start, Mike McCarthy 'impressed' with Dak Prescott

Mike McCarthy is no doubt looking to make a good first impression this season with the Dallas Cowboys.

So far, though, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has made one on him.

"I've really enjoyed his personality,'' McCarthy said Friday, via The Dallas Morning News' David Moore. "He's very upbeat, very driven. I'd say he's kind of picked up where he left off based on what I've been told about him as far as he operates. Very detailed in his preparation.

"He's a lot of fun to be around.''

With Prescott's contract situation in limbo (he signed his franchise tag shortly before the July deadline), the Cowboys' star QB didn't take part in offseason virtual meetings, so the first week of training camp – unconventional as it's been – was a span in which McCarthy began to get to know his signal-caller.

Despite missing offseason activities, Prescott impressed his new coach, though McCarthy admitted there's still learning ahead. McCarthy, who said "the individual that's had to learn the most has been me," has kept some of former head coach Jason Garrett's offense and has retained Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator, who's concocting a mix between then and now in terms of scheme and language. Garrett's offense is the only umbrella in which Prescott has played under during a thus-far four-year career in which he's collected a pair of Pro Bowl trips and is coming off a career-best 4,902 yards passing and 30 touchdown tosses last season.

"I think Dak has done a great job with the time away and really the whole group, the quarterback group with the addition of Andy Dalton," McCarthy said. "The biggest adjustment for Dak is the language, which has been an adjustment for all of us. But he's looked very good in the throwing segments of the strength and conditioning phase we're in right now.

"I'm very pleased with where he is and very impressed.''

There's not much to go by with McCarthy, Prescott and the burgeoning and all-important union between head coach and QB1. However, so far so good is a lot better than so far so bad.

