As Sam Bradford sits, Vikings' D gives reason for hope

In the third quarter, Minnesota held the Titans to just 13 total rushing yards, with Henry held to minus-4 in that stanza. A bruising defensive line started to advance, and by the time Mariota rolled out on a blind bootleg with 1:24 left in the third quarter, he was entirely swarmed. Knowing that the Titans had tried -- and succeeded -- on a similar outlet pass earlier in the game, linebacker Eric Kendricks jumped ahead of a panicked Mariota throw, pocketed the ball and sprinted 77 yards for the touchdown. A few drives later, defensive end Danielle Hunter plucked a fumbled handoff off the ground and, without even a consideration to falling on the ball, bolted 24 yards for the score. A 10-6 Titans lead in the third quarter turned into a 22-10 Vikings advantage (with a Blair Walsh field goal thrown in), putting the contest entirely out of reach for Tennessee.