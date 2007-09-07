As new season begins, several teams in the hunt to unseat Indy

On the same day, the Chargers take on the Bears while the Eagles face the Green Bay Packers. The Chargers have a new coach, Norv Turner, but pretty much are the same team that posted an NFL-best 14-2 record in 2006. The Bears still have shaky Rex Grossman at quarterback, but their defense remains one of the league's best. With Donovan McNabb back from a serious knee injury, the Eagles are poised for another shot at the Super Bowl. Brett Favre is back for another season with the Packers, although Green Bay's greatest strength might very well be its defense.