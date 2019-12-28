As new decade dawns, Tom Brady says 'I feel like a kid'

"I go out there and I play, I'm throwing the ball around to these receivers and you think, 'Man, I'm just ...'" Brady told the media Friday via team transcript, seemingly taking it all in as he waxed poetic in the latest of too many weekly pressers to count during his storied career. "When I was a kid, I'd be in the parking lot at Candlestick [Park], throwing the football with my friends. Now I'm throwing to the best athletes in the world, and then getting paid for it. You know, 'Hey, can you guard this guy? We're going to run this route and try to complete it.' That's what we did when we were kids, and in a lot of ways I'm still doing it as a kid. I feel like a kid, and I think it's important to still look at it like that."