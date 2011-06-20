As lockout slows young QBs, Old Man Favre looms as option

Jamal Lewis, 31: Lewis retired in 2009 but seemed to have some fuel in the tank after 10 seasons. He was disenchanted with how things were going in Cleveland, which led to his release. He didn't play last season, even though he said he would consider it if he landed in the right situation. This member of the 10,000-yard rushing club could provide some periodic muscle for a team needing to spell a big back or get some short-yardage push.