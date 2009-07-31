As camp continues, Seahawks still trying to sign top-pick Curry

RENTON, Wash. -- Seahawks top draft choice Aaron Curry remains unsigned and absent on the second day of Seattle's training camp.
Seattle finished the first of two practices Saturday without the No. 4 overall pick.
The team and Curry's representatives continue to negotiate in what Seahawks general manager Tim Ruskell has called a "nonstop" effort.
Ruskell has said the sticking point is Curry's representatives basing their position on the $28 million guaranteed that fifth overall pick Mark Sanchez got from the New York Jets.
The Seahawks believe top quarterbacks traditionally get richer deals than players at other positions.
