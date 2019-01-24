 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Art Rooney seems to soften stance on Antonio Brown

Published: Jan 24, 2019 at 01:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Pittsburgh Steelers team president Art Rooney II is softening his stance on Antonio Brown's tenuous situation.

Two weeks after saying it was "hard to envision" Brown returning, Rooney took a more measured approach during a conference call with fans on Wednesday.

"There are a lot of factors we have to take into account on it," Rooney said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "We'd have to sit down with Antonio and understand where he is and make sure he understands where we are. There is some work to do before we figure that out."

The statement could be read as an olive branch to Brown, beginning a Steelers' effort to patch over the problems with the superstar receiver, as Pittsburgh players suggested on Wednesday. It could also be an indication that perhaps Pittsburgh isn't receiving the types of trade offers for Brown that it anticipated.

Rooney's comment cracks the door open slightly for a potential reconciliation, but several stages remain, starting with Brown desiring a resolution that doesn't require him wearing a different jersey for the first time in his pro career.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has had contract talks but 'not really my focus': 'My job isn't going to change whether I get extended or not'

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn't worried about getting a contract extension done at this point, though he's clear that he believes good days are ahead for him and the franchise. 
news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones explains quiet offseason: We're 'looking towards signing our own guys'

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones pointed to the club's onus on signing its current starts to long-term contracts as one of the reasons for such a quiet offseason. 
news

Colts' Shane Steichen: QB Anthony Richardson 'in a really good spot' months after shoulder surgery

One week ago, Anthony Richardson stated he's "on a mission" to get back to playing football after shoulder surgery. On Tuesday, head coach Shane Steichen reinforced that by telling reporters, "he's in a really good spot." 
news

Dolphins plan to pick up fifth-year options on WR Jaylen Waddle, LB Jaelan Phillips

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters on Tuesday that the club plans to pick up fifth-year options on 2021 first-round picks Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips before the May 2 deadline.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Courtland Sutton skipping Broncos' voluntary workouts as WR seeks new contract

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton is skipping the Broncos' voluntary workouts as he seeks a new contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he's 'nowhere near' G.O.A.T. status yet: 'You have to build a consistency of a career'

Following the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl titles, debates raged surrounding quarterback Patrick Mahomes' chances of catching Brady as the greatest of all time. However, Mahomes says he's "nowhere near" G.O.A.T. status yet.
news

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White wants to 'make people fear me, make people respect me' in 2024

Entering Year 3 after putting up a career-high 990 yards on 272 carries with six touchdowns last season, Tampa Bay running back Rachaad White believes he's just scratching the surface.
news

Rams WR Puka Nacua still trying to reach Cooper Kupp's expectations: 'He set the standard for us'

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua put up recording-setting numbers in his rookie season, but a standard set by teammate Cooper Kupp, the NFL's most recent triple-crown WR, has the youngster working to grow entering Year 2.
news

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans brushes off rising expectations: 'We're always hunting' 

The Houston Texans went from novelty last offseason to seeing expectations soaring in 2024 that they can compete for the AFC crown. Head coach DeMeco Ryans dismissed that the expectations change coaches' or players' approach one iota on Monday.
news

Rams LB Ernest Jones 'excited about the challenge without' Aaron Donald

It's altogether unlikely the Los Angeles Rams will ever truly fill the cleats of Aaron Donald -- and they certainly cannot be expected to do so in one offseason's worth of time. Nonetheless, Rams veteran linebacker Ernest Jones is eager to attempt it as L.A. gets to work on its first season without the surefire Hall of Fame defensive lineman since 2013.
news

While you were sleeping: Texans QB C.J. Stroud 'was actually asleep' when Stefon Diggs news broke

Unsurprisingly, Texans QB C.J. Stroud is excited about the addition of Stefon Diggs to the WR room: "Just really excited to get to work with him"