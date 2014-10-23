Around The NFL's power picks: Week 8

Welcome back to Around The NFL's weekly picks. This season will be a little different. We'll have all our picks as usual and include our Duracell Power Picks below them. That's the pick of the week we feel most confident in. (No easy calls allowed.)
Chris Wesseling's power pick: Ravens over Bengals. Baltimore owns the highest point differential in the league. The Bengals lost their offensive identity without A.J. Green last week and have allowed 36 points per over the past three games. I'm going with the better team Sunday.
Kevin Patra's power pick: Texans over Titans. Like Ken Whisenhunt, I feel the pessimism around Tennessee for Sunday.
Power picks:
Chris Wesseling: 5-2
Marc Sessler: 5-2
Dan Hanzus: 4-3
Gregg Rosenthal: 4-3
Kevin Patra: 3-4
Hero picks:
Dan Hanzus: 6
Marc Sessler: 3
Gregg Rosenthal: 2
Kevin Patra: 1
Chris Wesseling: 1
First-place finishes:
Marc Sessler: 4
Dan Hanzus: 3
Gregg Rosenthal: 2
Kevin Patra: 1
Chris Wesseling: 1
Last-place finishes:
Chris Wesseling: 5
Kevin Patra: 2
Gregg Rosenthal: 0
Dan Hanzus: 0
Marc Sessler: 0
