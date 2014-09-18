Around The NFL's power picks: Week 3

Around the NFL

Welcome back to Around The NFL's weekly picks. This season will be a little different. We'll have all our picks as usual and include our Duracell Power Picks below them. That's the pick of the week we feel most confident in. (No easy calls allowed.)

Kevin Patra's power pick:*Cardinals over 49ers*. The 49ers' offense hasn't performed against two subpar defenses. Now they face one of the best run defenses in the NFL. I'll roll with the team that plays much better at home -- even sans Carson Palmer.

Gregg Rosenthal's power pick: Dolphins over Chiefs. Kansas City played a near-perfect game in Denver and still lost. The Chiefs' shaky offensive line will wilt in the Miami heat against an underrated Dolphins defensive line.

Chris Wesseling's power pick: Cowboys over Rams. I'm not ready to shovel dirt on Tony Romo's career.

Marc Sessler's power pick: Browns over Ravens. Hoyer gonna Hoyer.

Dan Hanzus' power pick: Jets over Bears. Forget game to game -- the Jets are impossible to figure out quarter to quarter so far this season. But I like them at home on Monday night against the suspect Bears.

Standings:
Gregg Rosenthal: 21-11
Marc Sessler: 20-12
Kevin Patra: 18-14
Dan Hanzus: 17-15
Chris Wesseling: 15-17

Power Picks:
Gregg Rosenthal: 1-1
Marc Sessler: 1-1
Dan Hanzus: 1-1
Chris Wesseling: 1-1
Kevin Patra: 0-2

Hero picks:
Dan Hanzus: 3
Gregg Rosenthal: 2 
Marc Sessler: 0
Chris Wesseling: 0
Kevin Patra: 0

First-place finishes:
Marc Sessler: 1
Gregg Rosenthal: 1
Dan Hanzus: 0
Chris Wesseling: 0
Kevin Patra: 0

Last-place finishes:
Chris Wesseling: 2
Gregg Rosenthal: 0
Dan Hanzus: 0
Marc Sessler: 0
Kevin Patra: 0

The latest Around The League Podcast breaks down the latest on Adrian Peterson and continues the search for this year's "Team Of ATL."

