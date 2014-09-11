Around The NFL's power picks: Week 2

Welcome back to Around The NFL's weekly picks. This season will be a little different. We'll have all our picks as usual and include our Duracell Power Picks below them. That's the pick of the week we feel most confident in. (No easy calls allowed.)
Gregg Rosenthal's power pick: Titans over Cowboys.Tony Romo's performance last week was enough to worry an apologist like me. And it's not a great sign when the Cowboys' best defensive player was Rolando McClain.
Marc Sessler's power pick: Patriots over Vikings. New England going 0-2? Never.Bill Belichick and Tom Brady bounce back from losses better than anyone on Earth. Besides, Belichick installed a Patriots-controlled "self-destruct" chip inside Matt Cassel's brain before trading him to Kansas City in 2009.
Chris Wesseling's power pick: Patriots over Vikings. A week ago, we all assumed this year's version of the Patriots would be stronger than the one that made its way to the AFC Championship Game last year. One loss on the road to a frisky Dolphins team isn't enough to reverse that sentiment.
Standings:
Marc Sessler: 12-4
Gregg Rosenthal: 11-5
Dan Hanzus: 9-7
Kevin Patra: 9-7
Chris Wesseling: 8-8
Power Picks:
Gregg Rosenthal: 1-0
Marc Sessler: 0-1
Dan Hanzus: 0-1
Chris Wesseling: 0-1
Kevin Patra: 0-1
Hero picks:
Dan Hanzus: 3
Gregg Rosenthal: 0
Marc Sessler: 0
Chris Wesseling: 0
Kevin Patra: 0
First-place finishes:
Marc Sessler: 1
Gregg Rosenthal: 0
Dan Hanzus: 0
Chris Wesseling: 0
Kevin Patra: 0
Last-place finishes:
Chris Wesseling: 1
Gregg Rosenthal: 0
Dan Hanzus: 0
Marc Sessler: 0
Kevin Patra: 0
