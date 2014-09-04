Around The NFL's power picks: Week 1

Welcome back to Around The NFL's weekly picks. This season will be a little different. We'll have all our picks as usual, and include our Duracell Power Picks below them. That's the pick of the week we feel most confident in. (No easy calls allowed.)
Gregg Rosenthal's power pick: Vikings over Rams. The Vikings never had five-win talent. With Mike Zimmer running the show, look for the Vikings' D-line to win the battle up front.
Dan Hanzus' power pick: Buccaneers over Panthers. The Panthers' offense will need time to find itself. Also, Cam Newton (ribs) is practicing with a huge flak jacket that looks like the bulletproof vest felons wear when being transported to the courthouse. Seems relevant.
Marc Sessler's power pick: Ravens over Bengals. They won't have Ray Rice in the backfield, but look for the Ravens to take care of business behind a Gary Kubiak offense that emphasizes smarter passes for Joe Flacco.
Kevin Patra's power pick: Saints over Falcons. It's not home, but it's still a dome, and Drew Brees lights it up indoors. The Falcons' defense has yet to show they have shed their self-proclaimed "soft" label.
Chris Wesseling's power pick: Saints over Falcons. I picked the Saints to win the Super Bowl. If they can't beat a mediocre Falcons team in the opener, I'll have to revisit the outlook in New Orleans.
