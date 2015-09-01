Around The NFL's DPOY predictions

Like peak era Michael Jordan, voters could hand Watt the DPOY award every year and never be wrong. Watt is the best non-quarterback of the last 20 years, and we don't think it's that close. While some defensive players have dominant stretches, Watt's excellence is more relentless. You can turn on any Texans game at random with a non-football fan, point to Watt, and tell them to watch that guy all game. They will get it. The only reason Watt could fall short of a third award would be the same reason he didn't win after 2013: Voters get bored by greatness. They will look for some Karl Malone.